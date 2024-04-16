Annual Financial Report

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138002COY2EXJDHWB30

Annual Report & Financial Statements for the year ended 29 February 2024

and Notice of AGM

The Directors are pleased to attach the Company's annual report and financial statements (“Annual Report and Accounts”) for the year ended 29 February 2024.

The associated PDF document can be downloaded by clicking the following link

OT2 2024_15 April FINAL SIGNED

or the attachment shown at the bottom of this RNS.

The Annual Report and Financial Statements ("Annual Report and Accounts") for the year ended 29 February 2024 and the Notice of Annual General Meeting will be:



sent to shareholders shortly; and

available for inspection at The Magdalen Centre, Oxford Science Park, Oxford OX4 4GA, the Company's registered office; and available in electronic format for download on , a website maintained by the Company's Investment Adviser, Oxford Technology Management Limited.



A copy of the Annual Report and Accounts will also be submitted shortly to the National Storage Mechanism ("NSM") and will be available for inspection at the NSM, which is situated at: .

The audited net asset values for each Share Class as at 29 February 2024, together with a comparison to those figures at 31 August 2023, are as set out below: