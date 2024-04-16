Qatar's Healthcare Sector Gains Unprecedented Achievements

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar has built a world-class public healthcare system in recent years thanks to a multi-sectoral approach to health and well-being in the country. The state has invested significantly in enhancing the health and well-being of its population and achieving sustainability, guided by the wise vision of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and in pursuit of Qatar's National Vision 2030.

As a result, Qatar became the first country where all its municipalities earned the title of“Healthy City” from the World Health Organization (WHO). Additionally, Qatar Foundation's Education City was awarded the title of“Healthy Educational City,” and Qatar University was recognized as a“Healthy University.”

Achieving this milestone required placing health as a priority for cities by promoting health, equity, and sustainable development.

Recent years have witnessed a qualitative leap with an increase in public healthcare facilities and a significant rise in competent healthcare and paramedical staff. Conversely, Qatar also focused on encouraging investments in the private healthcare sector, which witnessed a qualitative leap.

As a result of massive investments in the healthcare sector, Qatar's average life expectancy has increased significantly, reaching 80.3 years in 2021, reflecting major improvements in the population's health indicators.

Qatar also achieved several national, regional, and international accomplishments in public health, including global accreditations in public health, performance, operations, patient safety, patient engagement programs, strategic guidance for future years, healthcare development, and public-private partnership programs.

Additionally, Qatar recently launched the first phase of its health insurance system targeting visitors to the country, in accordance with Law No. (22) of 2021 regulating healthcare services within Qatar.

Among the significant achievements in Qatar's healthcare sector is in the field of emergency medical services, where Hamad Medical Corporation's ambulance service has consistently achieved response rates exceeding set targets for emergency response times for the eleventh consecutive year. The target set in the first National Health Strategy is to reach the emergency scene within 10 minutes in urban areas and 15 minutes in rural areas for up to 75% of emergency calls.

Aligned with technological advancements and digital transformation, Qatar's healthcare sector has enhanced its electronic health services.

The Ministry also launched the new edition of Qatar National Formulary (QNF) via the ministry's website, serving as a national database providing comprehensive and updated information on pharmaceuticals, registration status, regulations, and guidelines, listing over 4,000 officially registered medicines updated monthly.

Qatar's healthcare system's efficient response to the global health challenge, particularly the COVID-19 pandemic, has been recognized internationally and advanced healthcare system and services have successfully supported major sporting events such as the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

On the international level, Qatar has provided health support to medium and low-income countries. Notable initiatives include H H the Amir's directive for Qatar to treat 1,500 Palestinians from Gaza in designated hospitals, as part of efforts to alleviate the suffering of Palestinian brothers amid Israeli aggression.

The Ministry of Public Health has also launched several important initiatives aimed at supporting the right to health, including issuing the Patients' Rights and Responsibilities Charter, published in eight languages for ease of understanding by all residents.

Qatar also focuses on organ donation and transplantation, achieving unprecedented milestones. The number of organ donors registered in the country exceeded 530,000, with approximately 82 kidney transplants, 11 liver transplants, and 3 lung transplants performed successfully in 2023.

Acknowledging Qatar's healthcare system's development and significant support for the World Health Organization, Qatar was elected as the President of the World Health Organization Executive Board for its 153rd session for one year, starting May 31, 2023.

Due to Qatar's significant efforts at both the national and international levels, H E Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari, Minister of Public Health, was selected as the best minister in the world and awarded the Best Minister in the World Award during the recent Global Government Forum held in the United Arab Emirates, in recognition of her exceptional efforts in promoting excellence in the government sector and implementing successful, scalable, and sustainable initiatives.