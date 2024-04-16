Al Khater Meets Advisor To French President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met yesterday with HE Advisor to the French President on North Africa and the Middle East Anne-Claire Legendre on the sidelines of the Paris Conference on Sudan, being held in the French Republic.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in the region, means to de-escalate tensions and calm, and recent developments in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories, Sudan, Lebanon, and Syria.

She expressed Qatar's deep concern about the evolving situation in the region, urging all parties to exercise maximum restraint. She emphasized the necessity of collective efforts to de-escalate tensions and resolve disputes peacefully.

Furthermore, she reiterated Qatar's commitment to supporting all regional and international efforts aimed at achieving security and stability on both regional and global levels.

She stressed the importance of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid into the Strip without obstacles, and enhancing international efforts to find a just solution to the Palestinian issue based on international legitimacy.

She also thanked the French Republic for organizing the Paris Conference on Sudan and underscored the importance of prioritizing the Sudanese file on the international community's agenda.

Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the French Republic H E Sheikh Ali bin Jassim Al Thani attended the meeting.