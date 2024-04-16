Russian Army Loses 920 More Soldiers In Ukraine Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to April 16, 2024 amount to about 455,340 invaders, including another 920 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 7,189 enemy tanks (+9 in the past day), 13,809 armored combat vehicles (+13), 11,609 artillery systems (+16), 1,046 multiple launch rocket systems, 759 air defense systems (+1), 347 aircraft, 325 helicopters, 9,277 unmanned aerial vehicles (+11), 2,092 cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 15,563 motor vehicles (+53), and 1,908 special equipment units.

Data on enemy losses are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, 104 combat engagements took place on the battlefield in Ukraine over the past day.