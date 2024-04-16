Enemy Attacks Zaporizhzhia Region 310 Times In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On April 15, Russian troops fired 310 times at the Zaporizhzhia region. No civilian casualties have been reported.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, said this in a post on Telegram .

"Over the past day, the occupiers fired 310 times at the Zaporizhzhia region. Seven settlements came under enemy fire," he said.

Russians shell 15 populated areas inregion, leaving two injured

The enemy launched 6 airstrikes on Orikhove, attacked Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka with 32 UAVs of various modifications, and fired 13 times using MLRS at Huliaipole, Robotyne, Levadne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka. As many as 259 artillery strikes targeted Huliaipole, Novopavlivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, and Malynivka.

There were seven reports of residential buildings being destroyed. Fortunately, no civilians were injured.

As reported by Ukrinform, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia region 400 times on April 14. One civilian was killed and another was wounded.