Landmines Discovered In Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Land mines were discovered in Jabrayl, liberated from Armenianoccupation, Azernews reports, citing the PressService of the Internal Ministry.
The Press Service noted that employees of Jabrayil DistrictPolice Department discovered 29 anti-tank and anti-personnel mines,three automatic weapons, one machine gun, one grenade launcher andother ammunition from the territory of Hovuslu village and handedthem over to the relevant authorities.
