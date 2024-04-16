(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 16 (KUNA)

1961 -- The first edition of the daily newspaper, "Al-Rai Al-Aam" hit the stands.

2000 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah granted Lebanese President Emile Lahoud the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Medal in appreciation of the Lebanese people and government's support for Kuwaiti causes. In turn, President Lahoud grants the Amir the Lebanese Order of Merit of the extraordinary grade for the stances of the Kuwaiti government and people regarding Lebanon.

2006 -- Official statistics by the Public Authority for Civil Information showed the Kuwaiti population grew to one million people, seven fold as compared to the first census in 1965.

2010 -- Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah received the Grand National Order of Merit from French President Nicolas Sarkozy for his role in promoting bilateral relations.

2016 -- Qadsia SC won Kuwaiti Football League (VIVA) 2015/2016 after defeating Kuwait SC 3-0. 2017 -- US Amry Ground Forces Commander General Mark A. Milley granted Kuwaiti Land Forces Chief General Sheikh Khaled Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah the Legion of Merit thanks to his distinguished services and achievements. (end) za