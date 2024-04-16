(MENAFN- Pressat) Newburyport (MA, USA) – AdvancedDx Biological Laboratories USA Inc., an affiliate of ABL Diagnostics S.A. (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the“Company”), a Euronext-listed company that develops molecular biology assays and software for microbiology laboratories is pleased to announce today the execution of a new agreement with VELA Diagnostics USA Inc. to expand the scope of services announced in February 2024.

Here the new agreement will serve the interests of ABLD sister company, CDL Pharma, ( ). CDL Pharma is a clinical research organization (CRO) specializing in the management of biological samples in clinical research with central laboratory services designed for pharmaceutical laboratories, biotech companies, CROs and companies involved in biomedical research. CDL Pharma is more a“B2B type CRO”.

Using the facilities of the temperature-controlled New-Jersey based warehouse, through ABLD, its sister company, CDL Pharma which is involved in different clinical studies in the world, is offering now dedicated logistics, biobanking and storage services for its customers having clinical trials in the USA. .

The execution of a new Logistics and Warehousing Agreement between AdvancedDx Biological Laboratories USA Inc. and VELA Diagnostics USA Inc is strengthening ABLD logistics capacity in the USA through a new biobank facility, on the East Coast, coming with a high-level logistics service specialized in biological samples storage and transport which complies with Good Clinical Practices (GCP) and Good Distribution Practices (GDP).

“The execution of this new agreement must consolidate and ease our growing Clinical Trials support business activity in the USA, with the provision of high-quality standards to our clients in terms of biological samples management, storage, monitoring”, explained Dr. Chalom Sayada, CEO of the ABL Group which leads ABL Diagnostics, AdvancedDx Biological Laboratories USA and CDL Pharma .

“This additional Logistics and Warehousing Agreement is consolidating the partnership initiated with ABL Diagnostics for the US territory. It will enable both groups to work in synergy to support several B2B customers running clinical trials in the country” said Sam Dajani, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Vela Operations Singapore Pte. Ltd .

ABOUT ADVANCEDDX BIOLOGICAL LABORATORIES USA INC & ABL DIAGNOSTICS

ADVANCEDDX BIOLOGICAL LABORATORIES USA INC is an affiliate of ABL DIAGNOSTICS S.A. (ABLD), a worldwide leading international company offering innovative and proprietary molecular biology assays applied for genotyping through DNA sequencing – DeepChek®.

ABL Diagnostics, based in Woippy, is a public company listed in compartment B of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6).

These molecular biology products are generating recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolio of microbiology applications.

ABL Diagnostics commercializes its entire line of products on a worldwide basis through its own sales team and through a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics clients are academic laboratories, private laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiology contents in constant expansion.

The persons must inquire about the registration status of the ABL's products to comply with local regulations.

Only Research Use Only (RUO) tests are available for sale in the USA as listed on the FDA website. For further information, please visit or .

ABOUT VELA DIAGNOSTICS

Vela Diagnostics is a leading provider for integrated IVD system solutions, from sample to result. VELA's test solutions utilize the automated Sentosa platform, providing the unique ability to leverage one system for NGS and PCR testing in infectious disease and oncology.

© 2023 Vela Diagnostics Holding Pte Ltd. All rights reserved. Sentosa® is a registered trademark of Vela Diagnostics Holding Pte Ltd outside Singapore in several markets including the US, EU, PRC and the UK. All Sentosa products listed above are by Vela Diagnostics.

ABOUT CDL Pharma

CDL Pharma is an affiliate of Advanced Biological Laboratories (ABL). This French-based company is a CRO (Contract Research Organization) that offers comprehensive biological sample management solutions in clinical research. CDL Pharma, created in 2005, relies on a strong experience in centralized biology. CDL Pharma is certified ISO 9001 V2015 for all its activities and complies with Internationally recognized standards (GCP, GCLP...).

For further information, please visit uk/index.

