Biden Discusses Support For Ukraine With Czech PM - White House

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala to the White House to discuss NATO alliance relations, strengthening the Czech Republic's defense capabilities, unwavering support for Ukraine, and other issues.

This is said in an official readout of their meeting, published on the website of the White House on Monday, Ukrinform reports.

“The leaders underscored their unwavering support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia's brutal invasion,” the document reads.

They also coordinated on challenges in the Middle East, condemning“the blatant and

unprecedented attacks against Israel

by Iran” and its proxies.

The U.S. President praised the Czech Republic's law that provides for spending at least 2% of GDP on defense. President Biden also welcomed the Czech decision earlier this year to purchase 24 U.S. F-35s, a $4.5 billion deal that

bolsters

the Czech Republic's defense modernization, and deepens the U.S.-Czech defense relationship.

The

leaders also spoke about the U.S.-Czech energy security relationship, deepening strategic ties, and shared democratic values.

President Biden and Prime Minister Fiala also announced their countries' intent to sign a memorandum of understanding on countering foreign information manipulation that will help defend democratic institutions from foreign disinformation.

As reported, Czech President Petr Pavel said last week during meetings in Vilnius that his country had already found more than one million rounds of artillery ammunition in countries outside the EU that could be purchased for Ukraine.