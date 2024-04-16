Ukrainian Forces Destroy All Nine Enemy Shahed Uavs Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Mobile firing groups of Ukraine's Air Force and the Defense Forces destroyed all nine Russian Shahed UAVs that the enemy deployed in its attack against Ukraine.



The Air Force reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"On the night of April 16, 2024, the enemy attacked with 9 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs from Cape Chauda (Crimea)," the statement said.

It is noted that all nine Shahed UAVs were destroyed by mobile firing groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces within the Kherson, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi, Poltava, Cherkasy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

As reported by Ukrinform, the enemy attacked Ukraine with several groups of Shahed drones.