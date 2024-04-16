General Staff: 104 Combat Clashes On Battlefield In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces launched 16 missile attacks, 31 air strikes and 79 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces and Ukrainian cities and villages.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its update on the operational situation, according to Ukrinform.

Over the past day, the enemy launched air strikes on Uhroidy, Vozdvyzhenske in the Sumy region; Lukianets, Volokhivka in the Kharkiv region; New York, Berdychi, Semenivka, Krasnohorivka, Urozhaine, Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region; Robotyne, Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, the operational situation remains unchanged.

Ukrainian forces destroy all nine enemy Shahedovernight

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, Russia the enemy maintains its military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Kupiansk sector.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions eight times in the areas of Ternivka and Torske in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 33 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Novyi, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 15 attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Semenivka, Umanske, and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Pobeda, Vodiane, and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian forces 30 times.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions seven times near Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region; north of Pryiutne and southwest of Bilohirya in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to dislodge Ukrainian units from the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Over the past day, the enemy made five unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict losses on the occupation forces and their equipment, depleting the enemy along the entire frontline.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force struck 13 enemy manpower clusters, two anti-aircraft missile systems, and one enemy control post.

Ukrainian missile troops struck two Russian artillery units, four manpower clusters, and four UAV ground control stations.

Photo credit: Scott Peterson/Getty Images