Warm Weather Expected In Most Regions For Three Days

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 16 (Petra) - A gradual rise in temperatures is anticipated on Tuesday, with warm weather prevailing across most regions and relatively hot conditions expected in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Some clouds are forecast to appear at medium altitudes, particularly in the eastern parts of the Kingdom, accompanied by moderate easterly winds.According to the latest report from the Jordan Meteorological Department, temperatures are set to continue climbing on Wednesday, surpassing their usual averages for this time of year by approximately 5-7 degrees Celsius.The weather will remain warm in most areas, with relatively hot conditions persisting in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Southerly to southerly moderate winds are expected, shifting to a moderate westerly speed.Thursday will witness a slight dip in temperatures, although warm weather will persist across most regions, with relatively hot conditions lingering in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Clouds are anticipated to appear at medium and high altitudes, accompanied by moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds. These winds may become active during dusty periods, particularly in desert regions.Temperature ranges for today are as follows: in eastern Amman, 27 - 17 degrees Celsius; in western Amman, 25 - 15, in the northern highlands, 23 - 14, in the Sharah highlands, 22 - 13; in the Dead Sea, 33 - 21, and in the Gulf of Aqaba, 34 - 22 Celsius.