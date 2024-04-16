Speaker Johnson Unveils Separate U.S. Aid Plans For Ukraine, Israel And Taiwan

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. House of Representatives will consider a foreign aid package this week, dividing it into four separate bills supporting Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and other U.S. national security needs.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said this on Monday after a closed-door Republican conference meeting, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

He noted that during the closed-door conference meeting, it was decided to divide the draft law with additional funding passed by the Senate in February into four separate bills.

"We won't be voting on the Senate supplemental in its current form, but we will vote on each of these measures separately in four different pieces," Johnson said.

In this regard, he clarified that the latest draft law will include the issues of a lend-lease program, the REPO Act (confiscation of frozen Russian assets), new sanctions against Iran, and other measures.

The package of documents is expected to be officially submitted to the lower house on Tuesday, after which the standard procedures for debate and amendments will take place within 72 hours. If the process does not take too long, the lower house will be able to put the bills to a vote as early as Friday evening.

If approved, the package of documents will have to be reconsidered and voted on in the U.S. Senate.

As reported by Ukrinform, the U.S. administration and members of both houses of the U.S. Congress have increased pressure on Speaker Mike Johnson to immediately introduce a bill with external support amid Iran's attacks on Israel.

Photo credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images