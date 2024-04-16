Russia Fully Responsible For Risks At ZNPP It Is Causing EU At UN Security Council

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian Federation bears full responsibility for the nuclear safety risks it is causing at the seized Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

This is said in a statement on behalf of the European Union and Member States, read out at a meeting of the UN Security Council by the EU Permanent Representative to the UN, Stavros Lambrinidis.

Lambrinidis reminded that for the first time, a country – a permanent Member of this Council – has illegally seized a nuclear power plant of one of its neighbours.

Thus, the ZNPP became a direct target in a military action.

“It once again underscores that Russia's illegal seizure of the plant significantly increases risks to nuclear safety and security, potentially leading to accidents with severe consequences for Ukraine, and beyond,” he noted.

Lambrinidis underscored that Russia's attempts to illegally take ownership of Ukraine's ZNPP have no validity under international law.

According to him, returning the ZNPP to the full control of the competent and legitimate Ukrainian authorities is the only lasting solution to bring to an end the current serious threats to nuclear safety and security at the facility.

As Ukrinform reported, on Monday, the UN Security Council discussed the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, seized by Russian forces in March 2022.