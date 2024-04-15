Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) Share Purchase Plan Closes Early

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (FRA:BGD3) (OTCMKTS:BGDFF) is pleased to advise that the Share Purchase Plan (SPP) which opened on 9 April 2024 has now received applications significantly exceeding the targeted raising amount of A$1 million following strong early demand.

The strong support for the SPP follows the successful completion of Barton's $3m share placement to institutional investors (Placement), as announced by the Company on 5 April 2024.

Given the strong response and to minimise the need to scale back applications, the Directors have agreed to close the SPP early at 12:00 pm AWST today, in accordance with the SPP terms.

The Company advises that any further applications received after the revised closing date will not be accepted under the SPP and those application monies will be returned in full to the applicant (without interest). Pursuant to the SPP announcement and the SPP Offer Booklet, Barton reserved the discretion to reduce or increase the SPP, to scale back applications, and to close the SPP offer early without notice.

Results of the SPP will be announced following a final reconciliation by Barton's share registry, including like-holder and custodian analysis. Barton expects to issue the new fully paid ordinary shares pursuant to valid and accepted SPP applications (New Shares) by 9:00 am AWST on Tuesday, 23 April 2024.

New Shares will be issued at a price of A$0.24 each, which is the same issue price paid by institutional investors under the Placement, and will rank equally with Barton's existing fully paid ordinary shares.

*To view the Indicative Timetable, please visit:

-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/linkedin-social.png" border="0">



Alexander ScanlonManaging DirectorE: ...T: +61 425 226 649Shannon CoatesCompany SecretaryE: ...T: +61 8 9322 1587