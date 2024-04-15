Cybersecurity Stock News Bite - Israeli HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (Nasdaq: HUBC) Stock Spikes On Escalation Fear

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) Cyber Stock News Bites - Israeli based HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (Nasdaq: HUBC ), a developer of confidential computing cybersecurity solutions and services is soaring in today's trading session as Middle East tensions rise. The stock is trading at $1.9800, gaining 0.6800 or 52.31%, with a day's high of over $2.09 on volume of over 63 million shares.

With no news from the company today, investors are speculating on the company's role in the future of Middle East tension following the Iran attack on Israel and the fear of escalation.

HUB Cyber Security was established in 2017 by veterans of the elite intelligence units of the Israeli Defense Forces. The Company specializes in unique cyber security solutions protecting sensitive commercial and government information. The company debuted an advanced encrypted computing solution to prevent hostile intrusions at the hardware level while introducing a novel set of data theft prevention solutions. HUB Security operates in over 30 countries and provides innovative cybersecurity computing appliances and a wide range of cybersecurity services worldwide.

Read the company's full news and disclaimer here:

