Saudi Shura Council Speaker Arrives In Amman On Official Visit

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Speaker of the Saudi Shura Council Sheikh Abdullah Al Sheikh arrived Tuesday in Amman on an official visit, following an invitation by Senate President Faisal Fayez.

Fayez and Al Sheikh are scheduled to discuss ties between the countries and means to develop them in the political, economic and parliamentary fields, in addition to the current regional situation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During his four-day visit, Sheikh will meet with a number of Jordanian officials, including Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh and Lower House Speaker Abdulkarim Dughmi.



