EURUSD Wave Analysis 15 April 2024

(MENAFN- FxPro)
– EURUSD broke support level 1.0730
– Likely to fall to support level 1.0570
EURUSD currency pair fall after the earlier breakout of the key support level 1.0730 (which has been reversing the price from December) intersecting with the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the ABC correction (2) from October.
The breakout of the support level 1.0730 accelerated the iii-wave of the active impulse waves 3 and (3) .
Given the continuing bullish USD sentiment, EURUSD can be expected to fall further to the next support level 1.0570.
MENAFN15042024000156011031ID1108098221
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.