               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

S&P 500 Wave Analysis 15 April 2024


4/15/2024 11:19:56 PM

(MENAFN- FxPro)

– S&P 500 falling inside sharp c-wave

– Likely to fall to support level 5000.00

S&P 500 index continues to fall inside the sharp c-wave of the minor ABC correction ii from the end of last month.

The price earlier broke the support levels 5100.00 and 5140.00, which strengthened the bearish pressure on these index .

Given the worsening sentiment seen across the USA equity, S&P 500 index can be expected to fall further to the next round support level 5000.00.

MENAFN15042024000156011031ID1108098220

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search