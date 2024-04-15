S&P 500 Wave Analysis 15 April 2024

– S&P 500 falling inside sharp c-wave

– Likely to fall to support level 5000.00

S&P 500 index continues to fall inside the sharp c-wave of the minor ABC correction ii from the end of last month.

The price earlier broke the support levels 5100.00 and 5140.00, which strengthened the bearish pressure on these index .

Given the worsening sentiment seen across the USA equity, S&P 500 index can be expected to fall further to the next round support level 5000.00.