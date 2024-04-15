Pickering Energy Partners Acts As Buy-Side Advisor In O.G. Oil & Gas’S Acquisition Of Non-Operated Gulf Of Mexico Assets

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pickering Energy Partners (PEP) advised O.G. Oil & Gas Limited in their purchase of certain non-operated Gulf of Mexico assets owned by Beacon Offshore Energy. The acquisition includes non-operated interests in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico in accordance with a previously executed definitive agreement with GOM 1 Holdings Inc., an affiliate of O.G. Oil & Gas. The acquisition consists of Beacon's 18.7% interest in the Buckskin producing field, 17% interest in the Leon development, 16.15% interest in the Castile development, 0.5% interest in the Salamanca FPS/lateral infrastructure, and 32.83% interest in the Sicily discovery.





About Pickering Energy Partners

Pickering Energy Partners (PEP) is an energy-focused financial services platform. Our expertise spans decades across the entire energy landscape. We are, at our core, trusted energy advisors, investors, and partners alongside our clients. The PEP platform includes Investment Banking, Capital Markets, Investments, Research, and Consulting. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, PEP delivers an experienced, opportunistic team that aims to provide guidance and long-term value for clients while having a positive impact on the companies and communities that PEP invests in.

Pickering Energy Partners LP (“PEP”) is a SEC Registered Investment Adviser. Affiliated PEP Advisory LLC (“PEP BD”) is a registered broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.

