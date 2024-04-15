(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wearable Solutions for Personalized Nutrition to Enjoy Substantial Attention in Upcoming Years. The United States personalized nutrition market is estimated to expand at a 3.10% CAGR over the upcoming decade. Within the country, two main consumer profiles are surfacing, i.e., senior citizens and digital generations like millennials and Gen Z.

NEWARK, Del, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The personalized nutrition market value is expected to rise from US$ 3,435.20 million in 2024 to US$ 5,122.10 million by 2034 . This market is analyzed to surge ahead at a CAGR of 4.1% over the next decade.



The personalized nutrition industry is developing at a consistent pace owing to increasing demand for healthier meals and growing fitness awareness. Continuous developments in the customized diet and supplements are fueling the market growth.

Wearable solutions for personalized nutrition are an attractive category that is garnering significant consumer traction. Players are thus exploiting this trend to generate higher revenues for themselves.

Players are further working on health and wellness requirements and goals of various demographics to broaden their portfolio.

Key Takeaways from the Personalized Nutrition Market Report



The personalized nutrition market was valued at US$ 2,334.40 million in 2019 and expanded at a CAGR of 3.79% thereon.

By product type, personalized supplements fall under the blockbuster category, with a market share of approximately 54.3% estimated for the year 2024.

Based on sales channels, the wellness and fitness center is faring well in the global market, with a 29.80% market share as of 2024. Within Asia Pacific, India, China, and Japan are expected to be the top markets for personalized nutrition manufacturers, as consumers in these countries show greater acceptance of personalized nutrition products.

“Key players are zeroing in on research and development for product innovation. Another key strategy that is popular among key players includes collaborations with domestic as well as domestic suppliers of nutrient raw materials to boost their supply chain,” -says Nandini Roy Choudhury (client Partner for Food and Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Recent Developments Shaping the Personalized Nutrition Market



In April 2024, Hexis, a United Kingdom-based personalized sports nutrition, confirmed that it has come into a strategic integration with a platform designed for coaches and athletes named TrainingPeaks. Hexis has been positioned in the market as the first app that dynamically estimates an athlete's nutritional needs, customized to their precise workout requirements to develop a personalized plan. In March 2024, a popular news blog shared that the Samsung Galaxy Ring is anticipated to transform nutrition with personalized meal plans based on caloric intake and BMI. Further, the product's integration with Samsung Food can offer tailored recipes.

Profiling of Top Companies Participating in the Personalized Nutrition Market

Nestlé S.A



Nestlé S.A is a Switzerland-based MNC for food and drink processing corporation. The company offers more than 2000 brands, spanning global icons to local favorites. The company is consistently pushing the boundaries of what is possible with food, beverages, and nutritional health solutions. The company has commenced brainstorming and bringing new ideas into action to satisfy the demands of 10 billion people by 2050 sustainably and responsibly.

BASF SE



BASF SE is a European multinational company that provides products for the advancement of various fields like agriculture, chemicals, automotive, construction, and more. The company has been working on By-Health on two projects, including customized vitamin products and nutritional products for a geriatric population with sarcopenia.

Enlisted Below are Some Top Market Players



Nestlé S.A

BASF SE

DNAFit

DSM

MyMuseli

General Mills, Inc.

Nutrigenomix Inc.

Telomere Diagnostics, Inc. (TeloYears)

Habit Food Personalized, LLC Other Key Players

Market Segmentation

By Product Type:



Personalized Supplements

Personalized Diet Plans

Personalized Beverages Diseases Based

By Measurement Method:



Active Measurement Standard Measurement

By Sales Channel:



Direct to Consumer Delivery Services

Wellness and fitness Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmacies

Online Retail Stores

Different Regional Markets are as follows:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Latin America



