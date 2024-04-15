Brazil Authorises Construction Of 38 New Meat Processing Plants To Increase Exports To China

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BRAZIL / CHINA, (TV BRICS) – In Campo Grande, Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva personally attended the shipment of the first batch of meat products to China from the newly opened plants.

This important event is part of the federal government's strategy to expand international trade and increase export opportunities.

Since the start of 2023, Brazil has been actively working to open new markets and expand trade channels. As a result of the efforts, the country has opened 105 new markets in 50 countries over the past 15 months, surpassing the administration's previous figure by half.

Notable achievements include China's authorisation of 38 new plants to accept Brazilian meat, increasing the number of plants from 107 to 145, reported by Brasil 247, a partner of TV BRICS.

These measures forecast an increase of R$10 billion (US$1,95 billion) billion in Brazil's trade balance in the next 12 months. He expressed his hope for a sustained increase in foreign trade volume to $1 trillion (US$195 billion) in the next ten years.

