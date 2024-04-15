UK Candidate For Next Interpol Secretary-General Visits India

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

LONDON, England – Stephen Kavanagh, the current executive director of Policing Services of INTERPOL, arrived in New Delhi on Monday for high-level meetings with the Indian government to discuss the future of international crime-fighting.

“Kavanagh began his trip with a visit to India Gate, before holding bilateral meetings with senior Indian government representatives, including director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Praveen Sood. At the CBI headquarters, they exchanged views on tackling law enforcement challenges and increasing cooperation between countries,” British High Commission New Delhi, continued.“They spoke about the need for deeper international cooperation to counter-terrorism, as well as to combat drug smugglers and technology-enabled crime, including the safe use of artificial intelligence.

On his visit to India, Stephen Kavanagh said:

“India is a critical partner for INTERPOL, whose agencies have been at the forefront in tackling multi-dimensional criminal activities at the global level.

“Should I be elected as the secretary-general of INTERPOL, I would work with members to drive an increase in data and analysis, delivering operational successes against drugs, cyber and crimes against wildlife and the environment.

“My vision for INTERPOL is underpinned by principles that I believe in strongly: impact through the delivery of tangible operational outcomes, innovation to outsmart criminality, working inclusively and openly for all our member countries, and serving always with integrity, humility, and professionalism.”

