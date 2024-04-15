Russia Will Try To Intensify Assault And Offensive Actions - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian Federation will soon try to intensify its assault and offensive actions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his traditional video address , Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky noted that during a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, there were important intelligence reports by Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleh Ivashchenko and Chief of the Defense Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov on Russian actions this spring and summer.

"Obviously, the madness in the Kremlin is still rampant, and the occupier will try to intensify assault and offensive actions. We will retaliate," he said.

Zelensky on April 15 chaired a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to discuss Ukraine's defense needs and the protection of the country's critical infrastructure.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine