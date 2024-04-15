Canada Allocates $230,000 To Help Rebuild Ukraine's Transport Infrastructure

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canada has disbursed 300,000 Canadian dollars (about 230,000 U.S. dollars) for Ukraine's railway and road transport infrastructure.

That's according to the Canadian transport ministry , Ukrinform reports.

"[Transport] Minister [Pablo] Rodriguez announced a new investment of $300,000 to the ITF, under the Clean Transportation System program, to help Ukraine's greener reconstruction of passenger road and rail transportation systems," the statement said.

It added that this is already the second phase of Canadian funding for this project.

"This important work will speed up recovery, giving the people of Ukraine the modern, well-connected, and sustainable rail and road infrastructure they need to secure a prosperous future," the ministry said.

Canada's Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez last week took part in the meeting of transport ministers of the G7 countries, where a separate session was devoted to discussing Ukraine's urgent needs.