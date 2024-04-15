Ukrainian Forces Destroy Two Russian EW Stations, Video Surveillance System On Southern Front

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders have lost two more electronic warfare stations and a Murom-M video surveillance system on the southern front.

Ukraine's Operational Command South announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In total, in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 44 pieces of weapons and military hardware of the enemy in this operational area, including two mortars, two photo and video surveillance systems, 14 guns and 23 armored vehicles.

In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed four Russian field ammunition depots and two fuel and equipment storage sites.

Some 123 Russian soldiers were eliminated.

Photo: Operational Command South / Facebook