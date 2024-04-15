Yermak Discusses Ukraine's Defense Needs With Lockheed Martin Delegation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has met with a delegation of the American defense company Lockheed Martin headed by its Vice President Raymond Piselli.

That's according to the presidential press service , Ukrinform reports.

According to the report, Yermak thanked the representatives of one of the world's leading defense companies for supporting Ukraine at this crucial moment for its independence. He also spoke about the consequences of the recent Russian shelling of Ukraine's critical infrastructure, in particular, the severe situation in Kharkiv and the region.

Yermak underscored Ukraine's hope that the U.S. House of Representatives will pass an important decision on the support package as soon as possible. He emphasized that the Ukrainian people continue to fight the Russian invaders defending their freedom and values shared by the entire democratic world.

"Particular attention was paid to the future operation of F-16 fighter jets manufactured by Lockheed Martin and all the necessary preparatory steps," the report reads.

Yermak also noted that one of the priorities for Ukraine today is also to increase its own defense production, and in this process, Ukraine counts on cooperation with American companies.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on April 15 chaired a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to discuss Ukraine's defense needs and the protection of the country's critical infrastructure.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine