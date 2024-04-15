Estonian Foreign Minister Calls On Partners To Help Ukraine Protect Skies

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has called on Western partners to provide Ukraine with critically needed air defense systems to protect against Russian missiles and drones.

He wrote about this on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

Tsahkna said that Ukraine was hit by over 500 drones and 250 missiles from Russia in March alone.

"As we recently saw, successfully protecting skies, in international partnership, against drones & missiles is possible. I call upon all those who can to urgently give Ukraine what they critically need," he wrote.

Ukraine, Norway discuss steps to receive Patriot systems from other countries - Kuleba

On April 13, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced that his country would deliver a third Patriot air defense system to Kyiv from Bundeswehr stocks.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said that his country wants to help Ukraine and is doing everything it can to improve air defense and support the energy system.

Photo: RAR/ERA