Turkiye, Qatar Tackles Developments In Region

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, April 15 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed bilateral relations and the humanitarian situation in Gaza on Monday.

In a phone call, the leaders talked about Turkiye-Qatar ties, global and regional issues, Israel's ongoing offensive on Gaza, and the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

The Turkish leader underlined the need for unity in the Islamic world to step up efforts toward stopping Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip and punish crimes against humanity it has committed throughout the ongoing offensive.

The Turkish president added that it was vital to restrain Israel as soon as possible and act with common sense to prevent tensions from spreading in the region. (end)

ta







