Kishida Goes All-In On Partnership With The US

Notably, those comments were in his speech to Congress, at which he was speaking to both parties. Kishida has highlighted the publication of new defense documents in 2022 that spell out a more prominent security role, the doubling of defense spending to reach the threshold of 2% of GDP by 2027 and the modernization of its military capabilities as proof that Japan has a new understanding of its regional and global responsibilities.

Kishida was speaking to Japanese audiences, too, reminding them that the price of status and privilege

isresponsibility. As he explained,“The defense of freedom, democracy and the rule of law is the national interest of Japan.” Previous prime ministers made that same claim, but they, quite frankly, were not compelled to turn those words into policy.

Today, however, flowery rhetoric is not enough. The Indo-Pacific is an increasingly fraught region and the possibility of conflict is real and growing. Japan is threatened and a failure to respond could have devastating consequences. Kishida recognizes that and is acting accordingly.

Unspoken but hanging over the entire trip was the threat of a second Trump presidency, and fear that his disdain for alliances could unravel the ties that are critical to Japan's security.

That too has contributed to the urgency within Tokyo to modernize its military, upgrade alliance command and control, strengthen cooperation with other regional allies and partners and deepen integration of the two nations' defense industries. All are intended to underscore the deep and deepening connections between the two countries and the intertwining of their respective futures.

Equally important for Japan is a shared understanding and pursuit of economic security. This manifests not only in continued investment by Japanese companies within the United States – Japan has been the largest source of foreign investment in the US since 2019 and is the largest foreign employer in the US manufacturing sector – but in technology partnerships in almost every industrial sector.

Japan aims to stay on the cutting edge of new and emerging technologies and has been reforming domestic laws to provide assurance that any resulting intellectual property will be protected.

Companies are reforming management structures and building internal firewalls to ensure that there is no chance of operations growing afoul of increasingly rigorous scrutiny by US regulators. It is hard, if not impossible, to overstate the importance of this economic dimension to the new partnership that Kishida and Biden announced.