Us Visa For Swiss, Slovenia And Slovak Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) US VISA FOR SWISS CITIZENS

Swiss citizens are eligible for an ESTA through the Visa Waiver Program, the abbreviation stands for Electronic System for Travel Authorization. ESTA was founded in 2009 in order to handle information from travelers who arrived in the US through the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). The data is utilized to assess whether a visitor poses a security or immigration threat to the United States. Swiss nationals holding a valid ESTA are allowed to travel to the US for a maximum of 90 days for purposes such as tourism, business, transit, medical treatment, or short-term study. If you plan to stay in the United States for longer than 90 days, you need to request either a B1 business visa or a B2 tourist visa. Swiss citizens can make multiple trips to the United States with an ESTA. An authorized ESTA is valid for two years or until your passport expires, whichever comes first. If your ESTA expires, you must apply for a new one. Swiss citizens who want to apply for ESTA must meet the prerequisites. Since the US ESTA is linked directly to the passport, Swiss travelers do not need any additional documents to apply. The US ESTA application form is 100% online.







DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF SWISS



A valid travel document or passport in order to apply for ESTA US Visa.

Clear digital photos taken as recently as possible.

A valid email address, to receive the ESTA US Visa in their inbox.

A valid credit or debit card or PayPal account to pay for the ESTA US Visa.

A complete scan of the information page on the passport will need to be uploaded. Certificate of Health.

US VISA FOR SLOVAK CITIZENS

The United States is famous for its stunning scenery, such as impressive mountains and dense forests, which attract tourists to visit. In 2008, Slovakia joined the Visa Waiver Program, allowing its citizens to opt for an ESTA instead of a regular US visa application. Founded in 2009, the ESTA system effectively handles information from travelers arriving in the US through the Visa Waiver Program, in order to evaluate possible security or immigration issues. Slovakian citizens can have a 90-day stay in the US for tourism, business, transit, medical reasons, or short-term study with an approved ESTA. However, if your plans exceed the 90-day limit, it is necessary to apply for a B1 business visa or a B2 tourist visa. Slovak citizens can use an approved ESTA for multiple visits to the United States. An approved ESTA lasts two years or until the expiry date of your passport. If your ESTA expires, you will need to apply for a new permit. The ESTA application form is quite short and can usually be completed in less than 20 minutes, while the US visa application form is considerably longer.

Requirements of US Visa for Slovak citizens



A valid travel document or passport in order to apply for ESTA US Visa

A valid credit or debit card or PayPal account to pay for the ESTA US Visa. A valid email address, to receive the ESTA US Visa in their inbox.

US VISA FOR SLOVENIA CITIZENS

In 1997, Slovenia joined the visa waiver program. The ESTA was created in 2009 to efficiently handle the data of visitors arriving in the United States under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). This information is used to determine if a traveler presents any security or immigration threats to the United States. Rather than going through the lengthier and more difficult process of obtaining a US visa, Slovenian citizens now have the option to apply for an ESTA for entry into the US. Slovenian citizens can travel to the United States for up to 90 days at a time for purposes including vacation, business, medical reasons, transportation, or short-term study with a valid ESTA. However, if you plan to stay in the US for more than 90 days, it is necessary to apply for a B1 business visa or a B2 tourist visa. Slovenian citizens can use an approved ESTA for multiple visits to the United States. An approved ESTA is valid for two years or until your passport expires. If your ESTA expires, you will need to apply for a new authorization. Slovenian citizens wishing to apply for ESTA must meet the necessary ESTA requirements. The ESTA application process is completed digitally, and the applicant does not need to attend an interview at the US Embassy as is the case when applying for a US visa. Filling out an ESTA application form takes no more than 20 minutes. After submitting you will normally receive a reply within 24 hours.

Requirements of US Visa for Slovenian citizens



A valid travel document or passport in order to apply for ESTA US Visa

A valid credit or debit card or PayPal account to pay for the ESTA US Visa. A valid email address, to receive the ESTA US Visa in their inbox.

US VISA HELP DESK

HOW TO APPLY US VISA

Here are some steps to apply for a US visa online:



Additionally, select Create a new application.

Choose whether you want a group visa or an individual visa.

After carefully reading the terms & conditions, click Next.

Fill out the form and upload your passport to apply for a US visa online.

Upload the supporting papers you need.

Pay the processing fee for your visa. Finally, your online US visa application is finished. Please wait while we confirm your visa.

Eligibility Criteria for US Visa



The applicant must have a passport that is valid for a period of at least 6 months from the period of entering the United States.

The applicant must not have any prior criminal cases or any ongoing cases against them.

The applicant will need to have a letter of acceptance from any university in which they wish to study or a letter of confirmation from an employer if the visit is of a business nature.

Applicants must have return tickets to show they intend on leaving the United States according to the dates they have mentioned and validate the duration of stay.

Applicants should show strong ties to resident country to offset chances of illegal immigration. Dependents or spouses traveling with the applicants will need to have separate visa applications.