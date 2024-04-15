Online Doctor Consultation Market Growth, Trends, Size & Share

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Consistent growth in broadband and wireless connectivity with a massive number of smartphone users and digitally centered generation is the major drivers that help the patients to connect with doctors for virtual consultation. Delivering on-demand non-emergency medical treatments to patients is expected to bring in better opportunities for online doctor consultation market resulting to digital transformation in healthcare industry.

However, regulatory issues, privacy risks, and security threats are expected to be restraining factors affecting the online doctor consultation market. The focus of the industry to secure health information systems and prohibit unauthorized people from accessing confidential medical information can contribute to surge the market growth during the forecast period.

Segmental Insights

Global online doctor consultation market has been segmented majorly based on type of consultation, application, and organization size.

By type of consultation, market is bifurcated into video chat, audio chat, and others. There are various sources of communication to consult a doctor without having a face-to-face conversation as well as audio and video communication methods such as kiosks, e-mail, mobile applications, and chatbots. This is expected to fuel the online doctor consultation market grow in the segment.

By application, the market is segmented into health education, medical files management, disease-specific health assessment, online reference services, remote consultation, and others. Internet has been playing a significant role in accessing, sharing and delivering information throughout the world. Strong presence of online internet users, which has enabled health educators and professionals to facilitate, develop online portals to deliver health education within individuals and communities. Adoption of software applications such as visual anatomy, FollowMyHealth, and others, coupled with the adoption of social media such as Facebook for delivering health interventions is also fueling the market growth.

By organization size, the market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. Online doctor consulting is set to bring more than a billion documents under the same umbrella - creating an atmosphere of utmost ease, helping every doctor and clinic to use various software without any hassle.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the global online doctor consultation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).



North America is expected to witness dynamic growth in online doctor consultation market owing to the availability of reimbursement, adoption of standards and guidelines, and technology improvements are some of the major industry trends driving online doctor consultation market.

In Europe, people are increasingly going online to obtain medical advice and prescriptions due to many health insurance companies are also offering access to video doctor services as part of their packages in the region. In the U.K, NHS England, the publicly funded national healthcare system for England, has started the Online Consultation program to empower patients and make it easier for clinicians to deliver quality care and enabling patients to seamlessly navigate the service as part of its digital transformation strategy.

In Asia Pacific, growing demand for online doctor consultation, local governments have been setting up pilot programs to teach doctors how to interact with patients and fellow physicians in video consultation properly which is likely to fuel the market growth in the region. Online doctor consultation has emerged as a simple, relatively inexpensive way to monitor senior citizens.

Online doctor consultation is expected to have an enormous impact on the quality of life for Latin Americans based on video solutions and communication software allowing hospitals to communicate with each other through telepresence. Additionally, Africa healthcare system is focusing on health education and health-related research. Thus, increasing the number of m-health projects in the region.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the global online doctor consultation market are Babylon (U.K), CallHealth (India), DocsApp (Phasorz Technologies Pvt. Ltd) (India), Eclinic247 (Singularity Healthcare IT Systems Pvt. Ltd.) (India), eVaidya Pvt. Ltd. (India), JustDoc (India), and LiveHealth Online (U.S.) among others.

Segmentation



By Type of Consultation



Video Chat

Audio Chat

Others





By Application:



Health Education

Medical Files Management

Disease Specific Health Assessment

Online Reference Services

Remote Consultation

Others





By Organization Size:



Large Enterprises

SMEs





By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA







Recent Developments

In July 2018, the Cleveland Clinic has announced its policy to make patient portal data available via the Apple Health Records app. This decision will improve patient access to their health records, which is a key factor in patient engagement strategies. Moreover, the app will allow effective organization of all medical data related to patient from multiple sources into one view.



