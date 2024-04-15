               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Magna Announces Date For Q1 2024 Results Call


4/15/2024 6:15:57 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AURORA, Ontario, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG ) (NYSE:MGA )

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
 FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS WEBCAST

FRIDAY – MAY 3, 2024
8:00 AM ET

LIVE AUDIO WEBCAST
Webcast registration:
DIAL IN DETAILS
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In:
Participant Toll Dial-In:
Conference ID:
 1-800-715-9871
1-646-307-1963
9829976
Slide presentation will be available on our website Investors | Magna prior to the call
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until May 10, 2024
Toll-Free Dial-In:
Toll Dial-In:
Conference ID:
 1-800-770-2030
1-609-800-9909
9829976


INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
... 905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
... 905-726-7108


