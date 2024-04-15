               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Fly Play Hf.: Transactions On April 15 2024


4/15/2024 5:45:48 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see attached announcements on transactions of parties affiliated with members of the board of directors at Fly Play hf. related to the recent share offering.

Attachments

  • Einir ehf._Tilkynning_15042024
  • Rea ehf._Tilkynning_15042024
  • Gnitanes ehf._Tilkynning_15042024
  • Fea ehf._Tilkynning_15042024
  • KG eignarhald ehf._Tilkynning_15042024

MENAFN15042024004107003653ID1108097647

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

