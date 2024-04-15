Fly Play Hf.: Transactions On April 15 2024

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see attached announcements on transactions of parties affiliated with members of the board of directors at Fly Play hf. related to the recent share offering.

