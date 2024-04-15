RYVYL Inc. Announces Launch Of Proposed Underwritten Public Offering

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Diego, CA, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) ("RYVYL" or the "Company"), a leading innovator of payment transaction solutions leveraging proprietary blockchain ledger and electronic token technology for the diverse international markets, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by RYVYL. In addition, RYVYL intends to grant the underwriter in the offering a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares of common stock offered in the offering at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.



Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

RYVYL intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File Nos. 333-257798) relating to the securities being offered was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on July 9, 2021 and became effective on July 19, 2021. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus that form a part of the shelf registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed offering have been filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website, located at . Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, from Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC, Attn: Syndicate Department, 40 Wall Street, Suite 3004, New York, NY 10005, by calling (212) 440-9600. Before you invest, you should read the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, together with the information incorporated therein, for more complete information about RYVYL and the proposed offering. The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About RYVYL

RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ : RVYL) Revolutionizing Global Payments: Our leading-edge blockchain ledger-based platform offers a seamless and secure payment experience tailored for the diverse and ever-evolving global market. By harnessing the power of blockchain technology, we ensure unparalleled security, transparency, and immutability in all transactions. Our commitment to simplicity guarantees a user-friendly interface accessible to everyone, while robust compliance measures instill trust and confidence across borders and regulatory landscapes.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs, assumptions and expectations regarding future events, which in turn are based on information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding the timing of the filing of the aforementioned periodic reports. By their nature, forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements, including the risk that the completion and filing of the aforementioned periodic reports will take longer than expected and that additional information may become known prior to the expected filing of the aforementioned periodic reports with the SEC. Other risk factors affecting the Company are discussed in detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.

Investor Relations Contact:

Mark Schwalenberg

MZ Group - MZ North America

312-261-6430

...

