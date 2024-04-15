Quisitive Sets Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Earnings Call For Monday, April 29, 2024 At 4:30 P.M. ET

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (“ Quisitive ” or the“ Company ”) ( TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF), a premier Microsoft Cloud and AI solutions provider, will hold a conference call on Monday, April 29th at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



Quisitive management will host the earnings call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, April 29, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Webcast Link: Here

Toll Free dial-in: 1-877-704-4453

International dial-in: 1-201-389-0920

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day and will expire after Monday, May 13, 2024.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13746060

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF) is a premier, global Microsoft partner leveraging the power of the Microsoft cloud platform and artificial intelligence, alongside custom and proprietary technologies, to drive transformative outcomes for its customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises across industries leverage the Microsoft platform to adopt, innovate, and thrive in the era of AI. For more information, visit and follow @BeQuisitive.

Quisitive Investor Contact

Matt Glover and John Yi

Gateway Group, Inc.

...

949-574-3860

Tami Anders

Chief of Staff

...

972-573-0995