DIH Appoints Anthony Pratt As Vice President Of Commercial For The Americas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORWELL, Mass., April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIH Holding US, Inc. (“DIH”)(NASDAQ:DHAI), a leading global robotics and virtual reality (“VR”) technology provider in the rehabilitation and human performance industry, today announced the appointment of Mr. Anthony Pratt as Vice President of Commercial for the Americas.



Mr. Pratt brings a wealth of experience to DIH, having held key commercial positions at Ekso Bionics Inc., Echosens Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Dentsply Inc., and Applied Systems Inc. His expertise in driving strategic initiatives and fostering market expansion aligns with the Company's growth initiatives in the region. As the newly appointed Vice President of Commercial, Mr. Pratt will play a critical role in overseeing business operations in the Americas, where he is expected to broaden the DIH footprint, strengthen market position, and foster thought-leadership with key industry partners.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Pratt to our team,” said Dr. Patrick Bruno, Chief Market Officer of DIH.“Recognized for his comprehensive skill set and a proven track record of success, Anthony is a dynamic leader capable of driving organizational excellence and facilitating the Company's growth strategy. We look forward to the expertise and guidance he will provide to operations throughout the Americas.”

Prior to joining DIH, Mr. Pratt served as Vice President of Sales for North America at Ekso Bionics Inc., a healthcare technology company, where he successfully managed multiple business units, drove significant revenue inflection, and actively contributed to the company's strategic direction. Additionally, Mr. Pratt assumed selected investor relations responsibilities at Ekso Bionics' and served on its Board of Directors.

About DIH Holding US, Inc.

DIH stands for the vision to“Deliver Inspiration & Health” to improve the functioning of millions of people with disability and functional impairments. DIH is a global solution provider in blending innovative robotic and virtual reality (“VR”) technologies with clinical integration and insights. Built through the mergers of global-leading niche technologies providers, DIH is positioning itself as a transformative total smart solutions provider and consolidator in a largely fragmented and manual-labor-driven industry.

