Pipe17 Receives Best “Enterprise Tiktok Shop Integration Solution” Award From Tiktok Shop

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipe17 , a solution provider that helps omnichannel ecommerce businesses take control of their order operations, is proud to announce that it has been honored with the“Best Enterprise Integration Solution” award by TikTok Shop.



This prestigious award recognizes Pipe17's excellence in delivering innovative and efficient integration solutions that empower enterprise-level TikTok Shop sellers to streamline their operations and achieve unparalleled success in the digital marketplace.

“TikTok Shop's recognition of our efforts is a significant milestone for Pipe17. Large-scale omnichannel sellers have unique requirements when it comes to integrating TikTok Shop into their existing order operations. This award underscores our commitment to providing top-notch solutions that enable ecommerce businesses-both sellers and fulfillment providers -to succeed with TikTok Shop,” said Mo Afshar, co-founder and CEO of Pipe17.“We are thrilled to receive this honor and see it as a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team.”

Pipe17's built-for-ecommerce Order Hub stands out for its ability to simplify and streamline order operations for ecommerce businesses. With instant connectivity to more than 200 selling channels, 1000s of fulfillment centers and popular back-office applications like ERPs and data lakes, ecommerce businesses can have complete solutions in days, not months. Pipe17 also offers advanced capabilities like order routing , SKU and bundle management and end-to-end visibility that let large-scale omnichannel sellers fully automate their order operations. The solution has been instrumental in helping businesses optimize their order and inventory flows between applications, reduce operational costs, and improve customer satisfaction.

By leveraging Pipe17's innovative technology, enterprise level brands and retailers can now take full advantage of TikTok Shop to introduce their goods to millions of new potential customers and take new orders confidently, without blowing up their existing order operations. Joint customers include notable brands like Federici Brands LLC - ColorWow , Manscaped , Wyze Labs and RipNDip .

The“Best Enterprise Integration Solution” award from TikTok Shop underscores the significant adoption of TikTok Shop with omnichannel and large scale sellers and the need for superior technology to address their complex requirements. As ecommerce continues to evolve, Pipe17's solutions are well-positioned to meet the changing needs of ecommerce businesses around the globe.

“This award from TikTok Shop is not just a recognition of Pipe17's achievements, but also a reminder of the exciting opportunities that lie ahead with ecommerce. We look forward to continuing our work, driving innovation, and helping our customers achieve even greater success in the future,” added John Shao, co-founder and Vice President of customer success of Pipe17.

