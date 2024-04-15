Woman Killed, 8 Injured In South Kashmir Accident

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the accident took place when the vehicle was on way from Jammu to Srinagar.

He said that injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital and three of the critically injured have been rushed to SMHS hospital in Srinagar.

The deceased woman has been identified as Sumijan wife of Mudassir Ahmed Ghani of Panjgam. Police have taken cognisance of the incident.

Meanwhile, at least three individuals including a woman were injured after an auto rickshaw met with an accident in Ganderpora locality of Srinagar's Sakidafar.

Locals said that the accident took place due potholed road that was filled with muddy water following rainfall.

They said three persons including a woman sustained injuries even as this is the fourth accident at the spot since this morning.

They said that several accidents have taken place since yesterday outside Shaheen Public School due to the potholed road that remains filled with muddy water.

The local appealed to the concerned authorities to look into the matter at an earliest.

