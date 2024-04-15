Woman Killed, 8 Injured In South Kashmir Accident

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A woman was killed and eight others were injured after a speeding SUV hit them in Chersu area of Awantipora in South Kashmir on Monday, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the accident took place when the vehicle was on way from Jammu to Srinagar.ADVERTISEMENT
He said that injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital and three of the critically injured have been rushed to SMHS hospital in Srinagar.
The deceased woman has been identified as Sumijan wife of Mudassir Ahmed Ghani of Panjgam. Police have taken cognisance of the incident.
Meanwhile, at least three individuals including a woman were injured after an auto rickshaw met with an accident in Ganderpora locality of Srinagar's Sakidafar. Read Also 5 Killed in Doda Mishap; Man Slips From Bus, Dies Girl Dies, 3 Injured in Bandipora Accident
Locals said that the accident took place due potholed road that was filled with muddy water following rainfall.
They said three persons including a woman sustained injuries even as this is the fourth accident at the spot since this morning.
They said that several accidents have taken place since yesterday outside Shaheen Public School due to the potholed road that remains filled with muddy water.
The local appealed to the concerned authorities to look into the matter at an earliest.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN15042024000215011059ID1108097407
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.