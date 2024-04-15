Eight Booked Under PSA In Baramulla: Police

“Acting tough against miscreants and criminals Baramulla Police booked eight persons namely Waqar Ahmad Bhat son of Bashir Ahmad resident of New Colony Kreeri, Danish Hussain Gojree son of Abdul Gaffar resident of Takisultan Drangbal, Taseen Ahmad Hurra son of Mohd Ramzan resident of Pethpora Hamrey, Mohd Abdullah Bhat son of Abdul Aziz resident of New Colony Palhallan, Mohd Ashraf Wani @ Ashraf Haji son of Mohammad Munawar resident of Utikoo Kunzer, Suhail Ahmad Sheikh son of Ghulam Ahmad resident of Sheikh Mohalla Kunzer, Touseef Ahmad Akhoon son of Ghulam Mohd resident of Khanpora & Abdul Majeed Shah son of Ghulam Mohiuddin resident of Iqbal Colony Pattan under Public Safety Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent Authority,” reads a statement.

“The booked persons have been detained and subsequently lodged in District Jail Udhampur & Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jail Jammu.”

“Pertinent to mention that many cases are registered against these persons and they were involved in disturbance of public order, criminal activities and subversion. Despite their involvement in many FIRs, they did not mend their ill activities, and thus were strictly acted upon under the Public Safety Act,” reads the statement further.



