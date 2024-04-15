Kashmir Grapples With A Surge In Leopard Attacks

While locals accuse authorities of turning a blind eye to the growing human-wildlife conflict, officials blame unjustified human meddling into natural habitations for the rising attacks.

Officials said that wildlife is being impacted by climate change in a variety of ways, including habitat loss, altered migratory patterns, and declining population. They also attributed the influx of wild animals into human settlements to shifting weather patterns.

Regional Wildlife Warden

shed light on the possible connection between this year's unusual snowfall patterns and the rise in human-wildlife encounters. He

"Shrinking animal habitats brought on by mining, quarrying, and developmental activities along the periphery, as well as encroachments and break-ins along animal movement corridors, all contribute to and intensify the man-animal conflict," Naqash told Kashmir Observer.



“Shrinking animal habitats brought on by mining, quarrying, and developmental activities along the periphery, as well as encroachments and break-ins along animal movement corridors, all contribute to and intensify the man-animal conflict,” Naqash told Kashmir Observer.

“How would you respond if someone broke into your home and forced you to leave? Similarly, when you trespass into a wild animal's territory, such as a leopard or a bear, they will react aggressively,” he added.

Several leopard attacks took place in Kashmir this year so far.

On March 28, the dead body of a 5-year-old girl, who went missing from her residence in Hariwani village in central Budgam district, was found in a nearby area after mauled to death by a leopard.

Similarly, a 9-year-old girl was mauled to death by a Leopard in the Samsan area of Budgam district on March 11. The girl from Samsan, officials said, was attacked by the animal near her home.

In Shopian district, four people were injured on April 6th. Another attack occurred in Pulwama on April 5th, injuring a man. An 8-year-old boy was also hurt by a leopard in Budgam on March 18th.

According to data from the department of wildlife protection, from March 2021 to December 6, 2023, wild animals in Kashmir claimed 32 lives and wounded 296 more.

Wildlife Officials Issue Advisory

In the wake of recent reports regarding the presence of a leopard in the Malabagh area of Srinagar, officials from the wildlife department have cautioned residents living in the adjoining areas of Zakura and Malabagh in the city outskirts.

With growing concerns about the safety of residents living in the outskirts of Srinagar city, particularly during morning and evening hours, Dr. Mohsin Gazi, Incharge of Rescue Operations in Kashmir, has urged the public to avoid venturing out alone.

"We along with range officer and rescue team Dachigam went to the site to access the situation and took appropriate measures including detailed canvassing, scrutinizing of area and there is not much evidence to suggest the presence of leopard in the area but people should exercise maximum restraint and precaution," Dr Gazi said.

”

Dr Gazi said.

He said that the Wildlife department officials have deployed teams at a few schools as a precautionary measure so that education of children is not affected.

Speaking to Kashmir Observer, Dr Gazi said the department is still looking into the matter and all the resources have been placed to ensure the safety of citizens and urged people not to panic but to exercise precaution.

Emphasizing the importance of staying indoors during morning and evening hours, Dr. Gazi highlighted the potential risks associated with venturing out, especially in areas lacking adequate street lighting.

"Due to land habitat fragmentation, land use patterns and other reasons leopards barge into city localities and we have rescued them from the city in the past as well," Gazi said.

”

Gazi said.

He also raised concern about venturing into abandoned plots, temporary sheds, and overgrown bushes, which could serve as hiding spots for wild animals like leopards.

Additionally, Gazi said the presence of garbage dumps along roadsides poses a dual threat, attracting dogs and also potential predators like leopards.

“Avoid confrontation with wild animals if encountered, as it can exacerbate dangerous situations.”

Pet owners, cattle farmers, poultry farm owners should keep a proper check in order to avoid a possible predator attack.

"Strict legal action has been warned against individuals spreading fake, old, or distorted videos to mislead the public," he added.

he added.

