Order.Co Launches Revamp Of Accounting Integrations, Now With Support For Multi-Entity Operations

Managing invoices, payments, GL coding and budgets is no easy task for multi-entity operations, often leading to challenges with overall accuracy of financial reporting and payments. In response to these pressing pain points, Order redesigned its accounting integration to provide a solution tailored to the intricate needs of multi-entity businesses.

One of Order's hallmark features is its consolidated bill, which merges payments across all purchases and vendors in a given week or month onto a single invoice, complete with line-items automatically pre-coded for the GL. The enhanced accounting integration from Order, featuring direct connections to Quickbooks Online, Netsuite, and Sage Intacct, empowers businesses overseeing multiple entities to seamlessly map Order consolidated invoices and pre-coded spend data to specific accounting instances for each entity.

“The majority of our customers are leveraging our accounting integrations functionality in one way or another; it is core to how we close the loop in the procure-to-pay process and maximize the value of the Order consolidated bill. Investing here was a no-brainer, we are excited to deliver a more user friendly and intuitive setup experience, as well as increase the scope of customers who can leverage this part of our platform,” said Order's Director of Product, Enterprise, Alec Stonitsch.

Order remains committed to delivering innovative solutions that address the evolving procurement and accounts payable needs of businesses. The enhanced accounting integration reflects its dedication to providing comprehensive and user-friendly software solutions that drive spend control and compliance.

