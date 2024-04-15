Fatalities And Injuries Mount As Heavy Rains Batter Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Amidst the recent deluge in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, tragedy has struck, claiming the lives of four individuals and leaving seven others injured in a string of unfortunate incidents. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has released a distressing report detailing the toll on lives and property across the province over the past 24 hours.

The casualties include three children and one adult, with the injured comprising three women, three men, and one child. The havoc wreaked by the relentless downpour has resulted in the partial or complete collapse of 15 homes in various districts, exacerbating the plight of affected families.

The torrential rains have inflicted devastation across Upper Dir, Chitral Lower, Swat, and Buner, disrupting normal life and triggering financial losses. Responding to the crisis, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued directives for immediate assistance to affected families and the provision of top-notch medical care to the injured.

Efforts are underway to provide relief to affected districts, with PDMA swiftly mobilizing resources. In Lower Chitral, 200 tents have been dispatched from PDMA's warehouse to shelter the displaced. The PDMA has urged district administrations to ramp up relief efforts and ensure the seamless distribution of aid.

Furthermore, roadways blocked by debris in Lower Chitral are being cleared to restore traffic flow, with authorities instructed to expedite the process. PDMA remains vigilant, coordinating closely with district administrations and aid agencies through its Emergency Operation Center, and encourages the public to report any emergencies promptly.

Tragic Losses in Bara: 3 Killed, 7 Injured

In Bara, Khyber district, tragedy struck a family as three members lost their lives and seven sustained injuries in house collapses triggered by the recent rains. Meanwhile, another incident in Sepah Jhansi left a woman injured.

The catastrophic events unfolded when the roof of Abdul Razaq's dwelling in the Akakhel Sheen Drang tribe collapsed, burying ten individuals, including six children and four women. Tragically, a young girl, a woman, and a 14-year-old boy lost their lives in the rubble.

In Sipah, a woman was injured as the verandah of Muhammad Syed's residence caved in, prompting swift action from rescue teams. Additionally, livestock perished in the rubble of collapsing structures, compounding the devastation.

As authorities brace for further rainfall and high winds, PDMA has issued a stern warning to remain vigilant and take preemptive measures. With flood risks looming large in low-lying areas and landslide threats in the upper regions, the district administration has been urged to ensure the readiness of essential machinery.

Amidst the looming crisis, the provincial government has established a dedicated control room at the CM Secretariat to streamline response efforts. Citizens are urged to utilize the emergency hotline to report any flood-related emergencies promptly, ensuring swift assistance in times of distress.