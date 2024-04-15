North Korea Has Completed Preparations For The Launch Of A Second Reconnaissance Satellite

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
North Korea has almost completed preparations for the launch ofits second reconnaissance satellite, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap news agency.
"The United States and the Republic of Korea believe that alaunch is possible this week, given the situation, includingmaintenance of launch complexes near the new Dongchang cosmodrome probability is high. The release coincides with the maindomestic political events in the world," a government source toldthe agency."
