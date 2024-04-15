               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Britain Launches Self-Driving Cars Project


4/15/2024 3:12:21 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

A new project has been launched to ensure the safe introductionof driverless car technology in the UK, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The goal of the Massdrive project is to develop certificationmethods for unmanned vehicles. The initiative was put forward byscientists and experts led by the University of Surrey.

Last November, the government announced plans to adopt a new lawto introduce "automatic" driving in the UK. According to the plan,self-driving cars will have to pass safety tests.

Massdrive is a partnership between the University of Surrey, theUniversity of the West of England and the University of Bristol,funded by Innovate UK.

MENAFN15042024000195011045ID1108097306

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search