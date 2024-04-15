Britain Launches Self-Driving Cars Project

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

A new project has been launched to ensure the safe introductionof driverless car technology in the UK, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The goal of the Massdrive project is to develop certificationmethods for unmanned vehicles. The initiative was put forward byscientists and experts led by the University of Surrey.

Last November, the government announced plans to adopt a new lawto introduce "automatic" driving in the UK. According to the plan,self-driving cars will have to pass safety tests.

Massdrive is a partnership between the University of Surrey, theUniversity of the West of England and the University of Bristol,funded by Innovate UK.