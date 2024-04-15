Samsung Becomes Leader In Global Smartphone Market

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

According to market researchers, Samsung has overtaken Apple andbecome the leader of the global smartphone market, Azernews reports, citing foreign mediaoutlets.

The South Korean company accounted for about 21 percent of thedevices sold in the world. The Apple iPhone platform occupies 17.3%of the market. The highest growth rates were recorded by theChinese provider Transsion, operating in Africa. It rose to fourthplace, increasing sales to 85 percent.

Xiaomi took the third place with an increase of 14 percent. Thefifth place was taken by another Chinese brand Oppo with 8.5percent. Thus, three Chinese companies entered the top five leadersin the global smartphone market.

Overall, the smartphone market grew again by 7.8 percent to 289.4million devices after a long period of decline.