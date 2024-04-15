Large Land Railway Port May Be Built In Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Chinese side is interested in building a large land port onthe territory of Kyrgyzstan, Azernews reports,citing the press service of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry ofKyrgyzstan.

It was noted that a delegation of deputies and businessmenheaded by the President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry ofKyrgyzstan Temir Sariev is in Xi'an (China). The delegation metwith the leadership of the Xi'an Land Railway Port, where the mainflows of China-Central Asia, China-Russia, and China-Europe areformed.

"Last year they built a port for Kazakhstan. Considering thatthe construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway willbegin in the near future, the management of the Xi'an Port isinterested in building the same large port on the territory ofKyrgyzstan," the message says.

It was noted that this issue was also raised during the talksbetween the heads of Kyrgyzstan and China.