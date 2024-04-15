West's Insidious Plan Regarding Middle East, Ukraine And South Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

During the last decade, many regions of the world have becomethe centre of wars and provocations. Although the Middle East andUkraine are the most prominent among them, new sparks are beingformed to increase the ranks of conflict zones. There is no doubtthat Western countries have been interested in creating new hotbedsof war and conflict in the East for a long time.

Looking at the current events in Eastern Europe, the MiddleEast, and the South Caucasus, it is possible to clearly see thefoundations of war laid by Europe and the United States.

The conflicts that have been taking place in countries like Iraqand Syria for years, the loss of life, the purchase of weapons, thecontinued hunger and bloodshed in Ukraine, and the continuousArmenian provocations in the South Caucasus are clear evidence ofthe West's desire to start WWIII.

One of the conflicts currently on the agenda continues inEastern Europe. The Russo-Ukraine war, which has been going on foralmost 3 years, weakens both sides and leads to economic and socialdecline.

However, when looking at the core of the issue, it is possibleto clearly see that this serves the implementation of the West'splans. Unfortunately, the West's false promises and provocativestatements have turned the two Slavic nations into hostile enemiesand have led to the killing of hundreds of thousands of innocentcitizens.

Despite all this, Europe is still interested in the continuationof the war here. Thus, sending new weapons to Ukraine, sounding wardrums instead of promoting peace shows that the West is a supporterof bloodshed in the region.

It should be noted that there are issues of migrants, drug andarms trade, and human trafficking among the consequences of thewar. It is no secret that millions of migrants from severalcountries of the world, due to war or poverty, are heading to theWest as well as to Great Britain.

Although Western countries use the labour of illegal migrants toa certain extent, the "problems" created by these people forcestate officials to make a final decision.

It seems that official London is already thinking of sendingillegal migrants to Botswana, Costa Rica, Cote d'Ivoire, andfinally to Armenia as a solution. Thus, Britain has already startednegotiations with these four countries that can receive illegalmigrants sent by the kingdom.

The inclusion of Armenia in this list undoubtedly indicates thatYerevan, deceived by the promise of "great support", is a new"playground" and "ward" for the West.

Because not long ago, during the Brussels meeting held on April5, the 2.6 billion euro financial aid package to be given toYerevan by the EU was on the agenda. It seems that Pashinyan is sobusy counting the money he will receive from his patrons in the EUthat he has difficulty seeing the scenarios written forArmenia.

The plan for the West is clear. The geographical location andnatural resources of the South Caucasus have always attracted theattention of foreign forces. For centuries, wars and invasions werecarried out on these lands. It seems that the networks ofWestern-leaning agencies, which were created during the Safavidrule to block the Turkic world, are still active today and aretaking advantage of Armenia's ignorance.

Aids, special attention, and care sent to official Yerevan aimto attract attention. Because throughout history, it has not beenseen that the old continent was ever interested in the fate ofplaces outside of its own territory, nurtured spiritual feelings,and worked for the benefit of some nations. On the contrary, thecountries that describe themselves as the indigenous people ofEurope have created colonial traditions in many regions of theworld for centuries, followed a policy of colonisation, andcommitted massacres.

Now, Armenia has become a pawn in the hands of the West and istrying to fuel the conflict in the South Caucasus, as in previousscenarios. However, we should not forget that Azerbaijan is wellaware of these games of the West and the steps that can be taken inthe future, most importantly, Armenia.

Undoubtedly, after some time, the official Erivan will perceivethe main goal of the countries it trusts and will understand thatparticipants from outside the region are endangering not only theSouth Caucasus but also Armenia itself. Until that time, everyprovocative act committed by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijanwill surely be reciprocated.