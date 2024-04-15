Iran Plays War Game To Avoid World's Wrath Over Palestinian Issue

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Following the colonial period of history, the Islamic worldlooked for its hero to stand against the West and protect itsculture. Several countries took on this role and collapsed the Shah regime of collaborating with the West, Mullahswere able to overthrow the regime and come to power at the end ofthe 1970s. However, they did not repeat the mistake of other Muslimcountries and confront the West.

Instead, they developed a scheme, and thanks to this project,they have been able to live up until now. The Mullahs covertlycollogate with Western countries, even with the USA. The Watergatescandal is one of the best examples of what we said. As is known,the Americans secretly provided Iran with lethal weapons during theIran-Iraq war, and when they were unearthed, the President of theUSA was obliged to resign.

On the other hand, Iran overtly challenged the West and managedto convince some part of the Islamic world, more precisely Shiites,by using its soft power inherited from the Safavid Empire. Franklyspeaking, Iran has managed to continue this hypocritical foreignpolicy for over 40 years. During these years, Iran declared Israelits enemy, but it never fought with Israel openly. The Mullahcracydeclared itself the protector of Palestine and even created a troopcalled the Quds Force, but it has never sent the said force toPalestine. Besides, Iran is the only Muslim country in the worldthat stands with Armenia against another Muslim country,Azerbaijan. Tehran lit green lights and opened its airspace to theUSA during the invasion of Afghanistan. Iran collaborates withIndia against Pakistan, another Muslim country, and so on.

These are only a few examples of how the Mullahs manipulatereality. The missile and drone attacks on Israel are part of thishypocritical policy. The only winner of this conflict is theNetenyahu government. As is known, the response of Israel toPalestinian illegal organisations was questioned not only in theworld, but in Israel as well. Day by day, the voices against theNetenyahu government within Israel increased.

Israel regained the international support it lost due to what itdid in Gaza and gained legitimacy for the steps it took, Thecurrent government, whose domestic support has decreased,"repaired" its domestic reputation by "destroying" 99% of the IEDsand rockets fired.

As for the Biden administration, the US moderated well betweenIran and Israel and showed that it is still the main director inthe world.

Most importantly, all these things happened on the night fromSaturday to Sunday, that is, when the world stock exchanges wereclosed, so that there would not be a serious increase in the priceof oil and other products.

Needless to say, the Netanyahu government will be grateful toIran but Palestinians will pay high price for this. Because missileand drone attacks on the Jewish state gave an upper hand toNetanyahu and Biden and encouraged them to take much harshermeasures against Palestine.

Reviewing all these events that happened over the last few days,some can easily come to the conclusion that Iran provided CaususBelli for the Netenyahu government to continue the operation inPalestine, in which the civil population suffers more. The longerthe operation continues, the more Palestinians will die, and themore Iran will take advantage of this.

Certainly, it is normal for Mullahcracy because nobody questionsthem. Like George Orwell's saying, Tyranny needsenemies for existing , and Iran needs Israel and theWest for existing and expanding its dirty policy. I hope soon thepeople who look for support from Iran will understand thehypocratic policy of Iran and the hidden side of Mullahs will beuncovered.