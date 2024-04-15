Two Dead As Russian Airstrike Targets Village In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians bombed the village of Lukyantsi in Kharkiv region, killing at least two and leaving a number of people injured.
Oleh Syniehubov , the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.
"Today at two o'clock in the afternoon, Russian troops bombarded the village with a guided aerial bomb. Lukyantsi in the Lipetska community of Kharkiv region. Two dead, number of injured is yet to be established. All are civilians. An educational institution was hit," the report reads.
The reports from the ground are yet to be verified, Syniehubov added.
As reported, the liberated Lipetska community near the border with Russia suffers daily from enemy attacks. Forced evacuation of families with children continues.
